Tesla, Spotify and TikTok Can Benefit From This Chainlink (LINK) Release

Sat, 03/04/2023 - 10:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Chainlink (LINK) representative Michael Robinson indicated ways major global corporations can leverage novel Chainlink Functions toolkit
Tesla, Spotify and TikTok Can Benefit From This Chainlink (LINK) Release
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents

Chainlink Functions, a novel protocol-agnostic API platform designed to streamline the integration of Chainlink (LINK) oracles into Web2 and Web3 businesses, has a number of eccentric use cases that can change Big Tech.

Chainlink Functions can be integrated into OpenAI, Tesla, Spotify, TikTok, here's how

Michael Robinson shared a thread to display some ways Chainlink Functions can enhance the usability and functionality of the world's largest digital services. For instance, a Chainlink-powered smart contract can ask OpenAI for trading predictions every 24 hours and place orders according to its recommendations.

Tesla can connect its application to a smart contract and start charging it with fees in stablecoins based on the miles traveled. Spotify can make the monetization of music more inclusive and transparent in the same manner.

TikTok, in turn, can optimize the interaction between influencers and advertisers: the latter can pay through a smart contract with no middlemen based on the metrics of content popularity.

Mainstream MOBA games can turn in-game skins into NFTs with no need to do additional legwork. Chess applications can verify the status of players by labeling them with tokenized badges.

As covered by U.Today previously, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov stressed that his solution can help AI-centric systems with security and data logistics.

Toward one-stop Web2/Web3 transition gateway

To sum up, there is a plethora of ways Chainlink (LINK) can streamline data processes in Web2 apps to make them more client-oriented.

With the release of Chainlink Functions, a serverless platform for Web developers, it becomes easier than ever before. With Chainlink Functions, devs can integrate Chainlink instruments into their apps, saving effort and time.

Its toolkit and principle of operations can be compared to those of Web2 majors AWS Lambda, GCP CloudFunctions and Cloudflare Workers, but they are based on decentralization principles and are 100% on-chain.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

