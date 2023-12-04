TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and El Hippo (HIPP) Soar on Charts in Early December

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Many coins are posting new highs, and amid the chaos, investors and traders are studying the charts looking for the next big thing.

El Hippo Soars After Bitget Listing

El Hippo’s HIPP token has seen a major increase after getting listed on the Bitget centralized exchange on November 28, meeting one of the project’s roadmap goals along with reaching 10,000 token holders and 100,000 followers on social media the same week. Growth has also been aided by regular meme contests, a $700 Zealy campaign that rewards the community every two weeks, and a +$50,000 airdrop that the project is now about to issue via Bitget. To take part, users can deposit and trade HIPP on Bitget.

HIPP is now up 362% from previous high and has more than doubled in value this month. As a small cap coin of under $10 million, this could just be the beginning for HIPP, as small coins can be highly volatile. Of course, this volatility also results in high risk, making HIPP a risky venture for investors, and proper risk management is, as always, a good idea.

Many analysts are touting HIPP as the next possible PEPE or SHIB, and it remains to be seen just how far the project will take this current upward trend.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Sees Massive Rally

USTC is on a serious run at the moment, rising 300% in a single week following the announcement of a plan to revitalize the project. Last week, Binance started offering perpetual contracts for USTC with 50x leverage, creating renewed interest in the project.

There are now talks of the foundation using Bitcoin to prop up the project and compensate users who lost money via the Terra project which collapsed last May. The plan involves using BTC as collateral via the Mint Cash project. The dev team also announced a series of upcoming aidrops to reward the community, all of which has led to a buying frenzy among investors and greatly improved the project’s online presence and trading volume as well as, of course, price.

Cryptocurrency markets gain traction

With such large gains achieved in a small amount of time, it will be very interesting indeed to see what the coming weeks and months hold for USTC coin and the community.

The rally across the altcoin market has captured the attention of the crypto community as well as mainstream media, with all eyes now on the charts to see if another famous crypto bull run is on the cards.

While it’s too soon to say whether the market is about to go on another run as seen in the past, the case becomes stronger each day that Bitcoin and altcoins continue to rise in price.