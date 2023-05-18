Tens of Millions of Dogecoin Moved to Binance as DOGE Rises 2.35%

Price of Dogecoin has been making attempts to rise, and anonymous whale decided to sell some of his meme coins

Crypto platform @DogeWhaleAlert, which tracks large DOGE transfers, has spread the word about several massive Dogecoin transactions. Together, these wallets have moved more than 100 million DOGE.

One of these large DOGE lumps was sent to the Binance exchange. This happened as Dogecoin has been demonstrating attempts to reclaim part of its recent losses.

Whales move 100 million DOGE, 1/5 goes to Binance

The aforementioned source reported that over the past 20 hours, five major transfers of meme coin DOGE were made, shifting chunks of crypto between 10 million and 30 million DOGE.

Over the past 24 hours, DOGE rose by 3.76%. Then a drop followed, and DOGE has risen by 2.35% since yesterday morning. This is enough to lock in some profits selling 14,835,380 Dogecoins that were sent to Binance.

The biggest transaction from the aforementioned ones carried 30,387,325 DOGE; the smallest one constituted 10,000,000 DOGE.

DOGE rises on Elon Musk's tweet

On May 17, DOGE's price rise coincided with Elon Musk's reaction to a tweet about "Doge." A Twitter user wrote about her dog but referred to it as "Doge," tagging Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

Dogecoin then jumped by slightly over 3%. As early as a couple of years ago, Elon Musk's tweets about DOGE were able to ensure the massive rise of this original meme coin.

Now, however, the great lover of memes and Twitter boss often mentions other coins in his tweet, making them skyrocket. One of the latest examples of that is Milady Meme Coin (LADYS), which soared by over 12,000% on Musk's mention of it in the form of a meme image.