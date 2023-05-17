Dogecoin Price Goes up as Elon Musk Responds to This DOGE Tweet

Price of original meme coin jumped over 3% after Elon Musk commented on DOGE-themed tweet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Elon Musk posted a dog-themed meme in response to a "Doge tweet" posted by Twitter user @EPavlic. The Twitter user tagged Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. @EPavlic posted a short video with her dog, saying that it has great hair.

This coincided with DOGE's price rising by 3.08% earlier today to briefly touch the $0.0747 level. Now, the meme coin is back at $0.0733 on the Binance exchange.

Fifth biggest holder of DOGE owns 20 trillion Shiba Inu

Earlier, U.Today reported that staggering amounts of top meme coins — DOGE and SHIB — were transferred by an anonymous whale: 20 trillion Shiba Inu in four transactions worth $176 million and 3.4 billion Dogecoin evaluated at $248 million.

According to wallet tracker @lookonchain, this whale is currently the fifth largest owner of both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

DOGE miners sell three billion Dogecoin

Twitter account @DogeWhaleAlert responded to multiple comments under those DOGE transactions, stating that that money had not been sent to buy PEPE meme coin but was likely moved to a cold wallet.

As covered by U.Today earlier, Dogecoin miners sold a large portion of their crypto holdings in late March. The data was provided by IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator. Back in the summer of last year, miners' DOGE holdings stood at about seven billion DOGE. Now, in March, this figure decreased by around three billion Dogecoin.