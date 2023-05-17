Dogecoin Price Goes up as Elon Musk Responds to This DOGE Tweet

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 14:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
Price of original meme coin jumped over 3% after Elon Musk commented on DOGE-themed tweet
Dogecoin Price Goes up as Elon Musk Responds to This DOGE Tweet
Elon Musk posted a dog-themed meme in response to a "Doge tweet" posted by Twitter user @EPavlic. The Twitter user tagged Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. @EPavlic posted a short video with her dog, saying that it has great hair.

This coincided with DOGE's price rising by 3.08% earlier today to briefly touch the $0.0747 level. Now, the meme coin is back at $0.0733 on the Binance exchange.

Image via TradingView

Earlier, U.Today reported that staggering amounts of top meme coins — DOGE and SHIB — were transferred by an anonymous whale: 20 trillion Shiba Inu in four transactions worth $176 million and 3.4 billion Dogecoin evaluated at $248 million.

According to wallet tracker @lookonchain, this whale is currently the fifth largest owner of both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

DOGE miners sell three billion Dogecoin

Twitter account @DogeWhaleAlert responded to multiple comments under those DOGE transactions, stating that that money had not been sent to buy PEPE meme coin but was likely moved to a cold wallet.

As covered by U.Today earlier, Dogecoin miners sold a large portion of their crypto holdings in late March. The data was provided by IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator. Back in the summer of last year, miners' DOGE holdings stood at about seven billion DOGE. Now, in March, this figure decreased by around three billion Dogecoin.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

