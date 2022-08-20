Surge in XRP Transfers of $100,000+ Noticed on XRPL — Highest Since May 13: Report

Sat, 08/20/2022 - 10:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently published data shows that unusually high activity of XRP wallets has been detected, along with highest XRP sentiment since spring
Surge in XRP Transfers of $100,000+ Noticed on XRPL — Highest Since May 13: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Santiment data aggregator has reported that as XRP dropped below the $0.03 level and to the seventh place by market cap on Friday, unusually high activity among XRP wallets was noticed.

Amounts larger than $100,000 worth of XRP were shifted by these wallets.

Highest wallet activity and sentiment since spring

Per recent tweet of the data provider, the analytics team has spotted the highest amount of whale XRP transactions since May 13 as these wallets performed transfers of $100,000+ in Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens.

Besides, they claim that the XRP sentiment is currently at the highest level since April this year.

On Friday, as a result of a massive crypto sell-off, XRP slipped to the seventh position on the top 10 scale of CoinMarketCap, losing 10% of its market value and sliding below Binance's BUSD stablecoin.

The difference between the two coins now constitutes around $2 billion in market capitalization.

Related
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says He Predicted Current Bitcoin Fall, Here’s How

210 million XRP moved to BitGo custody platform

As reported by the Whale Alert crypto tracker, over the past 24 hours, a total sum of 210.3 million XRP tokens has been shifted.

According to several recently published tweets, 132.1 million XRP from that amount were transferred from three different Bitstamp addresses to the BitGo custodial service, which stores crypto for various financial institutions. Its customers also include Ripple, a fintech behemoth.

These transfers contained 36,535,296 XRP, 50,000,030 XRP and 45,660,804 XRP worth $44.4 million total.

As for the rest of the money, 40,000,000 XRP was wired to Bitstamp from the Bittrex exchange and 38,200,000 XRP was shifted by the Bitso exchange internally.

XRP_WA_249rwehfsd023ioewk32223122312786
Image via Twitter

On Friday, U.Today covered that the crypto giant Ripple and its major ODL partner located in Mexico, Bitso exchange, together shifted 190 million XRP.

#XRP Transfer #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hash Ribbon Indicator Prints Rare Bullish Signal
08/20/2022 - 15:56
Bitcoin (BTC) Hash Ribbon Indicator Prints Rare Bullish Signal
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Now Below "Realized Price" as Price Dips Below $21K, What This Implies
08/20/2022 - 15:19
Bitcoin Now Below "Realized Price" as Price Dips Below $21K, What This Implies
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano's IOG Gives Its Latest Update on State of Things for Vasil
08/20/2022 - 14:57
Cardano's IOG Gives Its Latest Update on State of Things for Vasil
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide