XRP Loses 10%, Drops Below Binance's Stablecoin by Market Cap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP has slipped to seventh place by market capitalization, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



It has been surpassed by Binance USD (BUSD), the stablecoin issued by the world's largest crypto trading platform.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

BNB, the native token of Binance, is in fifth place. The popularity of Binance's cryptocurrencies is a testament to the dominance of the crypto giant within the industry.



Last February, XRP left the top five for the first time since 2014. The controversial token was negatively affected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Ripple.