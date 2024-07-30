Supra's StarKey Wallet Launches Ahead of TGE: Details

Advertisement

Supra, a novel blockchain that seamlessly integrates oracles, bridges, automation and randomness into a powerful layer 1 with MultiVM compatibility, announces the launch of its native StarKey Wallet. The new product will be the only on-chain instrument that can receive legit SUPRA tokens during the upcoming token generation event.

Supra releases official wallet StarKey ahead of TGE

Supra, a first-ever L1 blockchain with MultiVM support, announces the public release of its StarKey Wallet, a groundbreaking self-custodial and multichain crypto storage and transfer tool. StarKey Wallet leverages a game-changing security design dubbed Split Key Recovery.

StarKey Wallet, the only legitimate method to interact with Supra’s state-of-the-art L1 blockchain, was published last week, initially on Google Chrome through the official Chrome Web Store, with mobile and other browser versions (like Brave and Mozilla Firefox) expected to launch soon.

In the first 72 hours upon launch, StarKey Wallet accomplished over 130,000 downloads and, by press time, it boasts 300+ five-star reviews on the Chrome store.

Joshua Tobkin, CEO of Supra, is highly enthusiastic about the role of Starkey Wallet in Supra's tech progress and ecosystem growth:

We are ecstatic to introduce StarKey Wallet to the Web3 community. Our mission has always been to provide secure, user-friendly solutions that empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of Web3 technology, and StarKey Wallet is a testament to our commitment to not only this innovation, but our dedication to security as well.

As the Supra blockchain progresses toward its TGE and associated launch of mainnet, its core community of 512,000 verified token holders are now equipped with the modern self-custodial wallet to store their assets and interact with Supra's ecosystem instruments.

Split Key Recovery concept advances wallet security in Web3

Split Key Recovery is the most inspiring innovation tech the wallet has employed since its very first releases. Split Key Recovery divides the user's recovery key into three unique fragments, stored across the cloud, a local storage device and a guardian, requiring only two fragments, along with the user's password for recovery.

This method enhances security by eliminating a single point of failure in the event of malicious attackers. This is a unique security feature, with traditional noncustodial wallets offering the download of a single file, making nefarious attacks easier to perform.

The product has already scored a successful security audit by leading third-party vendor CD Security, alongside its own stringent security checks.