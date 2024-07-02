Advertisement
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Superstar actress Sydney Sweeney has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to hackers
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 19:21
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Cover image via upload.wikimedia.org
    The official X account of America's emerging superstar Sydney Sweeney has apparently been compromised by cryptocurrency scammers. 

    The account was recently busy prompting an obviously fake Solana-based meme coin named after the "Euphoria" star. 

    One of the posts said that Sweeney would go live on X Spaces, previously known as Twitter Spaces, in order to speak about the token.  

    The compromised account also posted about a fake giveaway and a token burn.

    At the time of writing, the fraudulent posts have already been deleted from the actresses' official X account.  

    The 26-year-old star is the latest target of scammers who are trying to cash in on celebrity meme coins, which recently emerged as a new crypto trend because of influencers like Iggy Azalea

    Heavy metal band Metallica and rapper 50 Cent are among the celebrities whose social media were recently compromised in order to promote fake tokens. 

    This is not the first time that Sweeney has been hacked by crypto scammers. In January, a lewd picture of the famous actress was used to promote another fake Solana-based scam coin. 

