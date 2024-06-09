Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has escalated her feud with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, seemingly accusing him of pocketing gas fees:

"I'm not mad at this man's opinion. Whatever. I question what you are doing with gas money. It's so rich of you to have an opinion on charities and hospitals, whatever…but let’s talk about the gas fees…the gas tax."

The bizarre remark from the controversial influencer attracted plenty of ridicule within the cryptocurrency community after going viral on the X social media network (formerly Twitter). Many Ethereum enthusiasts were seemingly stunned by Azalea's lack of basic understanding of how gas fees actually work on the Ethereum blockchain.

Meanwhile, Adam Cochran, Cinneamhain Ventures partner, claims that Azalea's recent take actually represents a marketing challenge for the crypto industry. "Iggy thinking Vitalik takes the fees represents the marketing challenge all of crypto has. It’s also why I think L2s are the only way it reaches mass consumer adoption. Just like most consumers don’t understand the internet, and rely on their ISP managing connectivity," he said in a social media post .

Azalea, who achieved mainstream success in 2014 with several chart-topping hits, returned to the limelight in late May with the launch of her Mother Iggy (IGGY) token that has managed to surge more than 1,000% within just a week. She later stirred some buzz within the community by mocking Buterin with a meme on her social media profile after the latter poured cold water on her meme coin.

Azalea is seemingly not ready to bury the hatchet just yet. "Maybe some people shouldn't have an opinion sometimes, but I respect that you made something. Don't get me wrong," Azalea added during a recent podcast appearance.