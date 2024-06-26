Advertisement
    Metallica Falls Victim to Crypto Scam

    Alex Dovbnya
    No, Metallica is not launching a Solana token
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 6:05
    Cover image via www.rawpixel.com
    American heavy metal band Metallica, which boasts 121 million album sales across 11 records, has fallen victim to cryptocurrency scammers. 

    The official X account of the legendary band was recently compromised by bad actors in order to promote a fake Solana-based meme coin with the METAL ticker. 

    The fraudulent cryptocurrency was being promoted as a "dynamic new token" that was supposedly launched in collaboration with American ticket sales and distribution company Ticketmaster. 

    The compromise account went on to announce that the token would be used for purchasing merchandise and gifts at Metallica events and online. 

    Moreover, it also introduced a staking feature for the token that was supposed to allow Metallica fans to earn rewards.

    This is not the first time that the legendary band has fallen victim to crypto fraudsters. As reported by U.Today, Metallica was compelled to issue a statement to deny that it was involved in fraudulent giveaways of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The band became the target of crypto fraudsters following the release of their much-anticipated album called “72 Seasons,” which was the band's first full-length release in six years. A fake livestream promoting the bogus giveaway popped up on YouTube back then. 

    Following the launch of several celebrity meme coins, scammers are now trying to capitalize on the latest cryptocurrency trend. The social media account of American rapper 50 Cent was also recently hacked to promote a fake Solana token.  

    #Solana News #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

