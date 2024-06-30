Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Issues Major Scam Alert: What Happened?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Floki Inu (FLOKI) warns of crypto scams, urging vigilance against fake token schemes
    Sun, 30/06/2024 - 14:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Floki Inu (FLOKI) has issued a strong warning to its community, letting investors know about potential scams targeting the popular meme token. Thus, the official X account posted a notice on its official channels, saying that scammers are saying that Floki tokens are available on platforms like Base or Solana when they are not.

    Floki Inu is reminding everyone to be on their guard. They say that their token can only be traded on the Binance and Ethereum blockchains. They have also given out the contract addresses for verification.

    The announcement comes as concerns are rising about fraud in the crypto space. Scammers often create fake tokens with names, symbols, or addresses that look like legitimate projects. They use these tactics to deceive unsuspecting investors, sometimes even sending small amounts of fake tokens to wallets to make them look legitimate.

    Despite these challenges, there is a positive development in the broader crypto landscape. Recent reports indicate a decline in cryptocurrency-related scams throughout 2023.

    According to Chainalysis, a prominent blockchain data platform, scam-related revenues saw a notable decrease of 29.2% compared to the previous year. This decline reflects improved awareness among investors and enhanced security measures by crypto platforms.

    On the other hand, while crypto scams have slowed down, other forms of cybercrime like ransomware attacks and darknet market activities involving cryptocurrencies seem to be on the rise.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

