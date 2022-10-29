"Next Aptos" Sui Network Makes Surprising Announcement Regarding Airdrop

Sat, 10/29/2022 - 15:40
Vladislav Sopov
Here's why "airdrop hunters" should be supercautious after Aptos (APT) euphoria
"Next Aptos" Sui Network Makes Surprising Announcement Regarding Airdrop
Andreessen Horowitz- and Jump Crypto-backed Layer One blockchain Sui Network has dismissed speculations about its token and airdrop for good. It has also alerted its supporters about increased scammer activity.

Sui Network: No airdrop plans, beware of scams

According to an official announcement shared on its Twitter account, the Sui Network team has no intention to release its SUI token or airdrop it to the community.

Actually, no mainnet SUI token is live; as such, it cannot be airdropped to early contributors, testers, cheerleaders and others. Also, the SUI token cannot be purchased by retail clients on third-party platforms.

This announcement was made to prevent Sui Network enthusiasts from sending their investments to scammers impersonating SUI airdrop organizers. As noticed by the Sui team, scams and misinformation campaigns are on fire in Q4, 2022.

Sui Network made headlines in September: amid a bearish recession, its founder Mysten Labs raised whopping $300 million in a Series B round from top-tier VCs, including the likes of a16z crypto, Jump Crypto, Apollo, Binance Labs, Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sino Global, Dentsu Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and O'Leary Ventures.

Next Aptos: Here's who else might be preparing for airdrop

Sui Network leverages the same Move language with the overhyped Aptos (APT) and Linera networks. As such, it was targeted by "retrodrop" hunters waiting for the next four-digit distribution.

As covered by U.Today previously, an Aptos (APT) airdrop catalyzed the interest in airdrops for early enthusiasts. Shardeum, an L1 "sharded-by-design" blockchain from the WazirX founder, is on their checklists.

The Aptos (APT) airdrop on Oct. 18, 2022, became one of the most anticipated events of this bear market: due to its poor Sybil protection, some accounts managed to get over $180,000 in rewards.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

