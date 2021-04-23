Stratis to Distribute $10 Million Between Developers in Its InterFlux Program

Stratis (STRAX), a Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform for B2B purposes, launches an incubator initiative to introduce its InterFlux solution to developers.

Stratis Decentralized Accelerator welcomes dApps developers

According to a press release shared with U.Today by the Stratis team, a unique community-driven initiative for developers has been launched. Any team of engineers that addresses the decentralized applications segment can apply for Stratis Decentralized Accelerator (SDA).

Image via Stratis

SDA was introduced earlier this month to foster development on InterFlux, a novel interoperability framework that bridges Stratis, Hyperledger and Ethereum.

Through InterFlux, blockchain engineers can deploy and explore smart contracts written with the .NET Core framework by Microsoft.

The net amount of funding for the ongoing accelerator round is $10,000,000. To receive a share of this massive sum, blockchain teams should build a custom application on Stratis.

Winners will be chosen by Stratis (STRAX) community

Projects submitted will be evaluated by the InterFlux Decentralized Governance Board (IDGB), a dynamic body that represents the community of Stratis (STRAX) block producers and validating masternodes.

IDGB residents ensure the integrity and performance of InterFlux as a Stratis sidechain. All ideas and concepts should be submitted to IDGB's Discord channel.

Chris Trew, Stratis founder and CEO, stresses the importance of this accelerator program for the massive adoption of InterFlux, Stratis and .NET framework:

The launch of our SDA is an iconic milestone for Stratis - I am excited to witness the Stratis Development Community grow, in turn creating an uptake in genuine and practical blockchain use-cases built using Stratis Blockchain Technologies.

The Stratis team adds that there are no strict requirements for participants: all well-defined concepts (whitepapers, working websites, video presentations) are welcome.