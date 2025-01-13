Advertisement
AD

    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Have Normalized: Glassnode

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin ETF investors have started buying BTC again, as showcased by last week's inflow data
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 14:48
    A
    A
    A
    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Have Normalized: Glassnode
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem has continued to welcome inflows, with those recorded in the past week pointing toward normalcy. The market has continued to witness sell-offs as the price of Bitcoin nosedived, discouraging investors. Per data from Glassnode, the Bitcoin ETF inflow in the week of Jan. 6 shows a major shift from the sell-offs from earlier in the year.

    Advertisement

    Spot Bitcoin ETF inflow data

    According to the Glassnode data, BTC ETF inflows topped 17,567 units, valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The data outlet said this figure is higher than the inflow of 15,900 BTC, or $1.35 billion, recorded on the Bitcoin ETF market from October to December last year.

    Related
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 16:12
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Institutional investors remain the biggest backers of the Bitcoin ETF products. As reported earlier, BlackRock and Fidelity Investments remain the biggest issuers of the asset class, which clocked one year in the past week.

    According to the Glassnode data, BlackRock holds 559,673 BTC in total assets. Fidelity has raked in 205,488 BTC, slightly ahead of Grayscale Investment’s 204,300 BTC. It remains uncertain what the outlook for this week will be, considering Bitcoin's price was at risk of falling below the $90,000 support zone as the sell-off intensified.

    Market insulator

    Spot Bitcoin ETF investors remain the biggest digital currency demand source. Complementing Michael Sayor’s MicroStrategy Inc., the spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem helps provide the needed insulation that the price needs to stay afloat. 

    Related
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 13:04
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The attractiveness and potential of Bitcoin also hinge on the technical strength of the coin as a deflationary asset. According to industry observers, institutional investors have likely found the bottom with their sell-offs. Now, these whales have chosen to return capital to the market at a relatively fair discount.

    Just as observed with the Ethereum and PEPE whale accumulations, the Bitcoin mat also witnessed an increased embrace from top investors, thus returning positive growth trends to the coin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 14:41
    480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours; What's Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 14:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips Toes in Bear Market
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Have Normalized: Glassnode
    480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours; What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips Toes in Bear Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD