    Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Warning, Ethereum is Superior, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Coinbase Adds 21 New Cryptocurrencies – Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 20:00
    Crypto market today: key points
    John Bollinger issues Bitcoin Head Fake warning

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now setting up a "Head Fake" following a Bollinger Band squeeze.

    • Technical alert. Bollinger Bands creator John Bollinger has warned of a “head fake” setup in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

    John Bollinger, the legendary chartist known for creating the Bollinger Bands indicator, recently took to the X social media network to issue a technical analysis warning. He has noted that Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are setting up a "head fake" following a Bollinger Band Squeeze. 

    • What’s a head fake? Originally a basketball term, it refers to a sudden move in one direction followed by a reversal, trapping traders on the wrong side.

    The term, which originally comes from basketball, refers to a certain asset sharply moving in one direction before reversing course, thus catching traders off-guard.  

    On Aug. 3, Bitcoin plunged to a multi-week low of $111,919 on the Bitstamp exchange before recovering to $115,732 earlier this week. Bollinger likely refers to this downside headfake, which ended up being a trap for bears.

    Tom Lee: Ethereum is the "biggest macro trade" of the next decade

    Tom Lee would pick Ethereum (ETH) over Bitcoin (BTC) if he had to choose just one asset.

    • ETH’s 2017 moment? Tom Lee said Ethereum is having its "2017 moment" as Wall Street finally starts taking tokenization seriously.

    During a recent appearance on the Coin Stories podcast hosted by cryptocurrency educator Natalie Brunell, Fundstrat's permabull Tom Lee opined that Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest macro trade of the next decade. 

    Lee believes that ETH is currently having its "2017 moment" since he is convinced that Wall Street will finally take tokenization seriously.  Why Ethereum is superior  The analyst has noted that banking behemoth JP Morgan, which is leading in terms of security and fraud prevention, still has a significant share of suspicious activity (around 7%). 

    • Long-term bullish on ETH. Lee believes Ethereum is the superior long-term investment over Bitcoin.

    That said, Lee has stated that he would pick the leading altcoin if he were to choose between holding Bitcoin and Ethereum over the next decade. That said, the permabull is not in favor of picking just one asset. 

    "In my 30 years of investment history, investing experience, I've never been told to have only one choice, and I've never seen anyone make a good decision based on one choice," he stressed. 

    Coinbase leans into meme coins 

    Coinbase's most popular assets are meme coins, and it is clear why.

    • Meme coin craze. Coinbase added 21 new crypto assets in Q2 2025, with meme coins like Fartcoin, Prompt, and Zora topping trading volume.

    With 21 new cryptocurrency assets added to Coinbase's spot market listings in Q2, 2025, meme coins naturally took center stage. Kaiko data indicates that the most-traded tokens were Fartcoin, Prompt and Zora. Fartcoin alone surpassed three million trades. This demonstrates the exchange's shift to coins that bring in a lot of retail interaction and, frequently, high trading fees.  

    • Q2 financial results. The listings helped drive retail engagement, but not enough to meet earnings forecasts.

    These additions coincide with Coinbase's mixed Q2 financial results. Although revenue increased by 33% year over year to $1.05 billion, it was still less than the $1.59 billion analysts had predicted.

    Short-term business sense supports the exchange's plan to list more high-engagement tokens. Despite their volatility, meme coins are a goldmine for exchanges. Due to their low unit prices, rapid news cycles and social media hype, they constantly buy and sell, which results in transaction fees. 

    • Why meme coins? Meme coins generate frequent trades due to low prices, hype, and volatility.

    This meme coin-heavy strategy is risky, though. These assets are infamously vulnerable to manipulation, whether via influencer-driven hype cycles, liquidity squeezes or coordinated pump-and-dump schemes.

