    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 0:01
    Cryptocurrency market sees real recovery chance as multiple assets start moving forward
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Despite a slight decline, Bitcoin is still trading close to the upper end of its 2025 trading range at about $116,600. With a price significantly above the 50-day EMA ($114,000) and 200-day EMA ($101,300), the asset still exhibits structural strength, but current market conditions indicate that Bitcoin's hegemony is starting to wane. Several popular altcoins have experienced bigger rallies than Bitcoin in recent weeks.

    Certain assets like Shiba Inu have demonstrated renewed strength, while others like XRP have experienced explosive double-digit daily gains. The relative dominance of Bitcoin on the larger cryptocurrency market is being weakened by this divergence, which shows that capital is shifting from Bitcoin into specific altcoins.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, Bitcoin is presently trading in a clearly defined range between the support at $113,300 and the resistance at $121,500. Since mid-July, there have been several rejections, making it challenging to breach the upper bound of the range. Although Bitcoin has recovered from its 50-day EMA support, the momentum is still low in comparison to some other altcoins spikes. The ramifications for investors are dual.

    As long as Bitcoin maintains support above $113,000, there is a high chance that it will retest the $121,500 level, indicating that it still has structural bullishness. The uptrend from early 2025 is still in place. The momentum behind altcoins is increasing. The declining dominance indicates that high-beta altcoins, not Bitcoin, may be the next to make aggressive moves. The next target, which is close to $125,000, could regain some of its lost dominance if Bitcoin can firmly break above $121,500. A deeper retracement toward $108,800, however, might occur if the price fails to hold above $113,000.

    Shiba Inu gets ready

    Following a period of consistent recovery from its July lows, Shiba Inu is coming closer to a breakout. Indicating steady buying interest at higher lows, the price has been gradually forming an ascending trendline. SHIB is currently trading close to $0.00001286, sandwiched between the 50-day EMA and 100-day EMA, a zone that frequently serves as a short-term decision point for market direction.

    But now a distinct descending trendline resistance is visible on the chart, forming from the July peak. The next significant barrier for bulls is this trendline, which is currently intersecting just below $3.40. With $4.00 as the next psychological target, a daily close above it might rekindle momentum and pave the way for another run toward the $3.60-$3.70 zone.

    If XRP does not break the trendline, the 20-day EMA ($3.02), which has served as dynamic support, will be the crucial level to keep an eye on. A decline below that might bring about a retest of the 50-day EMA ($2.74) and possibly reduce the pace of the rally.

