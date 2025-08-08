Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 16:32
    How long can the correction of XRP last?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers remain more powerful than sellers at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 7%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local support of $3.2704. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $3.15 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak of $3.333. 

    If the decline continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $3.10-$3.15 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens above $3.33 and with no long wick, one can expect an ongoing upward move to the resistance of $3.66.

    XRP is trading at $3.2394 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
