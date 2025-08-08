Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Just In: SEC Gives Ripple Private Fundraising Greenlight

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 17:50
    Ripple has been granted a waiver by the SEC from its "bad actor" disqualification
    Advertisement
    Just In: SEC Gives Ripple Private Fundraising Greenlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a waiver that removes Ripple's "bad actor" disqualification. This makes private fundraising substantially easier for Ripple. 

    Regulation D, explained 

    Under Rule 506(d) of the Securities Act, a company gets labeled as a "bad actor" if it has violated the securities laws. 

    The label automatically disqualifies such companies from using Rule 506 exemptions under Regulation D, which makes it possible for them to secure unlimited funds from accredited investors without a cumbersome and time-consuming SEC registration process. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on $200 Million Deal, Dogecoin Hits Historical Buy Zone, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 3,464% — Crypto News Digest
    Just In: SEC Gives Ripple Private Fundraising Greenlight
    Wall Street 'Too Greedy' to Pass on XRP ETF, Says Pro-Ripple Lawyer
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 05:27
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Startups, including cryptocurrency companies, tend to use this tool for raising funds before considering going public since they can save time and legal costs.  

    However, the tag makes private fundraising way more challenging and pre-IPO fundraising way less lucrative. 

    What it means for Ripple 

    The permanent injunction that was imposed on Ripple by Judge Analisa Torres disqualified the San Francisco-based company from using Rule 506. 

    This essentially blocked the easiest fundraising path for Ripple for a total of five years.

    However, now that the SEC has issued a waiver, Ripple can avoid this roadblock. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 8, 2025 - 18:05
    Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on $200 Million Deal, Dogecoin Hits Historical Buy Zone, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 3,464% — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Aug 8, 2025 - 16:32
    XRP Price Prediction for August 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on $200 Million Deal, Dogecoin Hits Historical Buy Zone, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 3,464% — Crypto News Digest
    Just In: SEC Gives Ripple Private Fundraising Greenlight
    XRP Price Prediction for August 8
    Show all