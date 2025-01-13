Advertisement
    PEPE in Spotlight as Whale Accumulation Skyrockets

    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE's price slump now serves as basis for whales to accumulate token
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 13:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is undergoing a major pivot that has proven attractive to some PEPE whales. Despite a growing sell-off that has seen up to $287 million in combined crypto liquidations, PEPE whales are buying the dip. According to data from Spot on Chain, at least two PEPE whales have made huge purchases in the past 24 hours.

    PEPE whale buy-ups

    Per the Spot on Chain data, a new PEPE whale, with the address identifier "0x8f5," withdrew 280 billion tokens from Binance earlier today. This massive PEPE, worth approximately $5 million, marks one of the latest purchases made by this whale in 24 hours.

    Another PEPE whale, "0xb1a," invested 3.72 million USDC to buy 200.4 billion PEPE a few hours ago. This whale is particularly interesting as the Spot on Chain records show they have lost about $1.45 million from PEPE trading.

    Betting on PEPE is very easy considering the current price of the meme coin. As of writing time, CoinMarketCap pegs the price at $0.0000165, down by 5.81% in 24 hours. It is worth noting that this price level is the lowest PEPE has recorded in the past week, atop a 19.51% loss.

    Stacking PEPE is a smart move with this drawdown level, ranking among the worst performers in the top 100. However, this increases the odds of a price rebound emerging soon.

    PEPE large buyer trend

    Among the established meme coins in the ecosystem, PEPE is arguably one of the most favored by whales. This underscores its correlation with Ethereum, whose whales also stacked it up amid an ongoing sell-off.

    In the past month, PEPE whale inflow skyrocketed by 4,479% in a single day, showcasing its overall attractiveness. The current PEPE Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is reading 38, showing how oversold it is, a good setup for a trend change.

    PEPE's trading volume of almost $1 billion also confirms deep market liquidity that can power key open interest from investors.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

