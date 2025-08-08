Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 15:12
    Ethereum touched $4,000 for first time since December 2024
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Global markets demonstrated increased risk appetite on Friday, with cryptocurrencies rising. The total crypto market cap increased by 3%, driven by significant gains in altcoins. 

    Advertisement

    Around press time, Ethereum (ETH) gained nearly 4% in the last 24 hours to reach $4,002, touching the much-watched psychological level for the first time since December. Ethereum's price has risen 163% since April, when it found support at $1,383, driven by increased staking and treasury holdings by companies.

    Ethereum further got a positive fundamental boost as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance indicated that certain liquid staking activities and "staking receipt tokens" do not constitute securities under the 1933 Securities Act, provided they meet a strict set of assumptions.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Only Bitcoin Can Survive in Upcoming Great Depression
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 13:59
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Ethereum network transactions have subsequently risen to an all time high as staked Ethereum rose to a record high, boosted by recent regulatory optimism surrounding liquid staking. The seven-day average of daily transactions on the Ethereum blockchain reached 1.74 million earlier this week, surpassing an earlier record of 1.65 million set on May 12, 2021.

    Ethereum to melt faces

    As Ethereum makes its next big push on the market, Glassnode cofounders who go by "Negentropic" on X have issued a breathtaking prediction for the second largest cryptocurrency.

    According to Negentropic, Ethereum's next move is underway and will melt faces: "eth with a small breather, but the next move is loading and will melt faces."

    With Ethereum now trading above $4,000 again, eyes are now on the cryptocurrency to see if it will reclaim the all-time high of $4,891 reached in November 2021.

    On Ethereum's path to the all-time high is the $4,500 level, which coincides with the Active Realized Price band and marks a key upside threshold for the current rally. This level acted as resistance in March 2024 and during the 2020-2021 cycle. A decisive break above $4,000 and $4,500 will be watched to see if Ethereum sustains its bullish momentum.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 14:51
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 16% in XRP-Fueled Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 14:38
    Bitcoin's $172 Million Liquidation Risk Closer Than It Looks
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 16% in XRP-Fueled Breakout
    Bitcoin's $172 Million Liquidation Risk Closer Than It Looks
    Show all