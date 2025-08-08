Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of $4,000, Only One Retrace Left: Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With market sentiment pointing toward a final move to a clear breakout, Ethereum is getting close to the psychological level of $4,000. According to recent performance data, Friday and Saturday have been the best days for accumulation over the past month, while Sunday and Thursday have produced the highest average returns, each surpassing 3% gains.

Technically, ETH has been in a strong uptrend since mid-July. It broke through a descending trendline that had been limiting price advances for almost three weeks and bounced with ease from the $3,300 zone. The 20-day EMA (~$3,541) is maintaining bullish momentum, somewhat serving as a guideline for short-term bullish momentum. Before reaching overbought territory, there is still an opportunity for upside, as indicated by the RSI's hovering in the mid-60s.

Ethereum's next attempt

Although trading volume has been consistent, it occasionally spikes during breakout attempts. It is most likely tied to resistance protectionism from bears. The $3,540-$3,600 mark is a possible high-probability entry area if ETH does experience another retracement. This would fit the historical weekend accumulation pattern as well as technical support.

As stop orders and breakout traders pour in, the market may see accelerated momentum once Ethereum breaks through the $4,000 resistance. The next upward targets are close to $4,200 and $4,350, with $4,500 serving as a stretch target.

Some caveats

The breakout story would be delayed if the pullback failed to hold above $3,500, as this would revisit the 50-day EMA (~$3,116). ETH is poised for a volatile and potentially explosive move given the current setup, which includes a strong trend structure, historical accumulation timing and proximity, the most important psychological resistances out there.

Ethereum has witnessed an aggressive rally in 2025 already. The ride could be wild in addition to being fast once $4,000 is broken, showing the conviction of bulls and fundamental strength of Ethereum, which has been gaining dominance one week after another.