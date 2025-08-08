Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out

Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $4,000 level for the first time since this year.

Advertisement

The altcoin reached a new 2025 high of $4,012 at 13:54 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, extending its massive rally.

ETH is now up by roughly 8% this month after surging by more than 48% last month.

According to CoinGlass data, roughly $25.7 million worth of ETH shorts have been liquidated over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Polymarket bettors now see a 58% chance of ETH reaching $5,000 as early as this year.

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently opined that ETH's fair price would be $6,000.

The altcoin is enjoying a revival because of corporate treasury accumulation, strong exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows, as well as various regulatory tailwinds.

On Thursday, ETH ETFs attracted $222 million worth of fresh inflows, with BlackRock's ETHA leading the way.

Bitcoin dominance plunges

Following Ethereum's most recent price spike, Bitcoin dominance took another significant dip. It is now on the verge of plunging below the 60% level once again.

Bitcoin dominance was on the verge of losing the aforementioned level on July 21, but it has since managed to recover, adding more than 3%.

However, it is once again threatened by what appears to be another altcoin season in the making.

Lee previously predicted that ETH could end up flipping Bitcoin, which for now remains just a pipe dream of ETH maximalists.