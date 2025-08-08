Advertisement
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 13:59
    Roughly $26 million worth of ETH shorts have been liquidated in mere hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $4,000 level for the first time since this year. 

    The altcoin reached a new 2025 high of $4,012 at 13:54 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, extending its massive rally. 

    ETH/USD by TradingView

    ETH is now up by roughly 8% this month after surging by more than 48% last month. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Only Bitcoin Can Survive in Upcoming Great Depression
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?

    According to CoinGlass data, roughly $25.7 million worth of ETH shorts have been liquidated over the past 24 hours.         

    Polymarket bettors now see a 58% chance of ETH reaching $5,000 as early as this year. 

    As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently opined that ETH's fair price would be $6,000. 

    The altcoin is enjoying a revival because of corporate treasury accumulation, strong exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows, as well as various regulatory tailwinds. 

    On Thursday, ETH ETFs attracted $222 million worth of fresh inflows, with BlackRock's ETHA leading the way. 

    Bitcoin dominance plunges

    Following Ethereum's most recent price spike, Bitcoin dominance took another significant dip. It is now on the verge of plunging below the 60% level once again. 

    Bitcoin dominance was on the verge of losing the aforementioned level on July 21, but it has since managed to recover, adding more than 3%.

    However, it is once again threatened by what appears to be another altcoin season in the making.  

    Lee previously predicted that ETH could end up flipping Bitcoin, which for now remains just a pipe dream of ETH maximalists.    

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Recommended articles

