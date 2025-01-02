Advertisement
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Makes Top 3 Global ETF List

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock ranked ahead of global rival amid $37 billion inflow
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 15:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a ranking of the top 20 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, came in third. In a post shared by Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst on X, IBIT made the top three cut with a total flow of $37 billion. This is as other ETF products also posted record-breaking capital inflows.

    BlackRock joins ETF market leaders in 2024

    The top performers included Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which achieved $116 billion in inflows. As number one, VOO flipped its previous record by $65 billion, signaling its attraction to institutional investors. Following that was iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which came in second with $86 billion in inflows.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Take Top Spot in 2025, Adam Back Predicts
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Take Top Spot in 2025, Adam Back Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Despite being launched less than a year ago, BlackRock’s IBIT secured the third spot. The $37 billion inflows suggest strong interest from investors in digital assets.

    The only other spot Bitcoin ETF product that made it into the top 20 elite clubs was Fidelity’s FBTC. Its inflow of $11 billion helped it secure the 14th position in the ranking.

    Overall, exchange-traded funds attracted $1.14 trillion, surpassing the previous record by $225 billion or 25%. This surge highlights the increasing investor interest in ETF, possibly driven by strong performances from established players such as BlackRock.

    Implications for Bitcoin ETF market

    In 2024, Farside Investors data revealed BlackRock and Fidelity leading in inflows. Sometimes, the duo registers a streak of inflows for weeks and helps ensure the Bitcoin ETF market stays in the green.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024
    Wed, 01/01/2025 - 06:48
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    BlackRock’s ability to secure the third spot aligns with its performance in October when it made the top five global ETF list. Notably, IBIT was cut after enjoying massive inflows of $1.5 billion in just six trading days.

    Analysts consider BlackRock’s performance record-shattering, given that the product was launched Jan. 11, 2024. The rapid growth signals how huge the digital product has become among investors in the ETF ecosystem.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

