Advertisement
AD

    Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Unlikely to Break $100,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin was feeling comfortable at around $100,000, but things are changing rapidly
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 11:49
    A
    A
    A
    Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Unlikely to Break $100,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Though the current state of the market indicates it may not happen anytime soon, Bitcoin's journey to $100,000 has been a hot topic. The $60,000-$70,000 range that dominated the majority of 2024 is being compared to the current market by analysts.

    Range trading dominates

    With buyers stepping in near $90,000 to profit from dips, Bitcoin appears to be trapped in a narrow trading range (BTFD). Because the $90,000 zone is a strong support and closely aligns with the 50 EMA, this strategy has proven to be successful. The $100,000 mark has developed into a technical and psychological barrier where traders want to lock in gains. There are no new stimuli on the market as a whole to support a breakout.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Lack of catalysts

    Institutional flows like the approval of ETFs or significant corporate purchases are not growing quickly enough to push prices above $100,000. Furthermore, short-term traders are still derisking their positions as Bitcoin gets closer to a crucial resistance zone, even though long-term holders feel at ease building at these levels.

    HOT Stories
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn't Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping

    Related
    Cardano Founder Actively Working on RLUSD Integration
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 08:05
    Cardano Founder Actively Working on RLUSD Integration
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    A consolidation pattern can be seen on the Bitcoin price chart, with the RSI circling the neutral 50 level. This suggests that there is not much momentum in either direction. The low volume indicates that neither bulls nor bears are in total control. At $90,000, there is immediate support; if this level is broken, the 100 EMA around $87,000 may become accessible.

    In order to retest the $100,000 level, there must be a distinct breakout above $97,000. It is still possible for investors who are unsure about range trading to hold spot positions. Bitcoin's long-term potential is unaffected by changes in the macro-environment, but short-term volatility and range-bound movement are probably going to continue.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 11:18
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 10:45
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Unlikely to Break $100,000
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD