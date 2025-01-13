Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Unlikely to Break $100,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Though the current state of the market indicates it may not happen anytime soon, Bitcoin's journey to $100,000 has been a hot topic. The $60,000-$70,000 range that dominated the majority of 2024 is being compared to the current market by analysts.

Range trading dominates

With buyers stepping in near $90,000 to profit from dips, Bitcoin appears to be trapped in a narrow trading range (BTFD). Because the $90,000 zone is a strong support and closely aligns with the 50 EMA, this strategy has proven to be successful. The $100,000 mark has developed into a technical and psychological barrier where traders want to lock in gains. There are no new stimuli on the market as a whole to support a breakout.

Lack of catalysts

Institutional flows like the approval of ETFs or significant corporate purchases are not growing quickly enough to push prices above $100,000. Furthermore, short-term traders are still derisking their positions as Bitcoin gets closer to a crucial resistance zone, even though long-term holders feel at ease building at these levels.

A consolidation pattern can be seen on the Bitcoin price chart, with the RSI circling the neutral 50 level. This suggests that there is not much momentum in either direction. The low volume indicates that neither bulls nor bears are in total control. At $90,000, there is immediate support; if this level is broken, the 100 EMA around $87,000 may become accessible.

In order to retest the $100,000 level, there must be a distinct breakout above $97,000. It is still possible for investors who are unsure about range trading to hold spot positions. Bitcoin's long-term potential is unaffected by changes in the macro-environment, but short-term volatility and range-bound movement are probably going to continue.