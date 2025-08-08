Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's Buterin Compares Visa Origins to DAOs

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 15:37
    Visa used to mirror the core ideas behind decentralized autonomous organisations (DAOs)
    Advertisement
    Ethereum's Buterin Compares Visa Origins to DAOs
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As noted by Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, Visa founder Dee Hock had some ideas that are similar to the main principles of crypto and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). 

    "Certainly some good insights to learn from there," Buterin commented. 

    Hock's original vision 

    The original concept of Visa was supposed to be based on equitable ownership, power distribution, diversity, and distributed governance. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Only Bitcoin Can Survive in Upcoming Great Depression
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?

    It was originally supposed to be a non-stock membership organization with no stock price. However, following its initial public offering (IPO) in 2007, Visa became a for-profit public company and, subsequently,  witnessed significant governance changes.   

    Advertisement

    Such an approach actually mirrors the philosophies behind DAOs, which make it possible to govern without any central authority.

    Visa has deviated from its beginning, turning into a major centralized institution that has immense control over payment processing. As noted by Buterin, some cryptocurrency proponents now tend to perceive Visa as "extractive" and "oppressive." 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 02:25
    Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of $4,000, Only One Retrace Left: Top Analyst
    ByArman Shirinyan

    For instance, Visa constantly gets criticised for its high transaction fees or for having the ability to block transactions. However, higher fees were necessary in order to please shareholders. 

    Visa was also able to increase fees due to enjoying complete market dominance alongside rival Mastercard.

    Visa's crypto play 

    Cryptocurrencies have long been touted as a possible replacement for Visa. However, the payments giant has moved to embrace them instead of fighting the burgeoning sector.  

    In 2021, Visa famously started piloting Circle's USDC stablecoin for settlements powered by Ethereum, gradually expanding its pilots to Solana. 

    Visa has also launched stablecoin-linked cars while also integrating Web3 infrastructure that enables seamless crypto-to-fiat withdrawals.     

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 15:12
    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Buterin Compares Visa Origins to DAOs
    XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption
    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    Show all