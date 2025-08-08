Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 525% Skyrocketing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New on-chain data shows a 525% rise in whale-tier transactions or those worth between $1 million and $10 million, which has put Shiba Inu in a period of increased market attention. This spike in large-scale movements is indicative of high-capital players' renewed interest, which frequently precedes notable changes on the market.

Shiba Inu's active battle

From the standpoint of price action, SHIB is currently trading close to $0.00001293, trying to bounce back from a recent decline. After rising from the $0.00001200 support level, the asset is now heading toward the 100-day EMA (~$0.00001323). A trendline that has been steadily rising over the last few weeks supports this recovery.

The data on on-chain transaction counts shows some interesting trends: mid-to-large bracket activity, especially $100,000-$1 million and $1 million-$10 million, has skyrocketed up 122% and 525%, respectively, while smaller retail transaction counts have decreased by double digits over the long run.

Whales waking up

Additionally, the $1 million to $10 million tiers' transaction volume data in USD shows a 945% increase, highlighting the fact that whales are not only active but also moving a lot more capital through SHIB. Often this type of activity comes before significant volatility. Whale accumulation peaks have historically coincided with either aggressive distribution phases (if selling) or strong upward momentum (if buying).

The likelihood of strategic accumulation, possibly with the goal of breaking above the 100 EMA and testing the 200 EMA close to $0.00001429, is higher given SHIB's current upward grind and the approach toward important resistance zones. Investors' first concern should be whether SHIB can continue to rise above the $0.00001270-$0.00001300 range.

A strong breakout above $0.00001323 might set off a run toward $0.00001450 and higher. On the other hand, if higher prices are not reached, the trendline around $0.00001200 may be retested.