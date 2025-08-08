Advertisement
    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 11:27
    Shiba Inu saw solid increase in whale-tier transactions, which might push price higher soon
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 525% Skyrocketing
    New on-chain data shows a 525% rise in whale-tier transactions or those worth between $1 million and $10 million, which has put Shiba Inu in a period of increased market attention. This spike in large-scale movements is indicative of high-capital players' renewed interest, which frequently precedes notable changes on the market

    Shiba Inu's active battle

    From the standpoint of price action, SHIB is currently trading close to $0.00001293, trying to bounce back from a recent decline. After rising from the $0.00001200 support level, the asset is now heading toward the 100-day EMA (~$0.00001323). A trendline that has been steadily rising over the last few weeks supports this recovery. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The data on on-chain transaction counts shows some interesting trends: mid-to-large bracket activity, especially $100,000-$1 million and $1 million-$10 million, has skyrocketed up 122% and 525%, respectively, while smaller retail transaction counts have decreased by double digits over the long run.

    Whales waking up

    Additionally, the $1 million to $10 million tiers' transaction volume data in USD shows a 945% increase, highlighting the fact that whales are not only active but also moving a lot more capital through SHIB. Often this type of activity comes before significant volatility. Whale accumulation peaks have historically coincided with either aggressive distribution phases (if selling) or strong upward momentum (if buying).

    The likelihood of strategic accumulation, possibly with the goal of breaking above the 100 EMA and testing the 200 EMA close to $0.00001429, is higher given SHIB's current upward grind and the approach toward important resistance zones. Investors' first concern should be whether SHIB can continue to rise above the $0.00001270-$0.00001300 range.

    A strong breakout above $0.00001323 might set off a run toward $0.00001450 and higher. On the other hand, if higher prices are not reached, the trendline around $0.00001200 may be retested.

