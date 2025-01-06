Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Virginia-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has bought an additional 1,070 BTC for $101 million, according to a recent regulatory filing .

This is the ninth consecutive weekly purchase announced by Bitcoin's leading corporate holder.

MicroStrategy now won a staggering 447,470 BTC. The gargantuan Bitcoin fortune is currently valued at roughly $44.3 billion. This is more than the GDP of such countries as Nepal, El Salvador, and Cyrpus.

The company's shares are currently up nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

This comes after Benchmark recently increased its MSTR price target to $650.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $98,894 after coming close to reclaiming the much-coveted $100,000 level earlier today.