Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy keeps extending its weekly Bitcoin buying streak, but its purchases are getting smaller
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 13:14
    A
    A
    A
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Virginia-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has bought an additional 1,070 BTC for $101 million, according to a recent regulatory filing

    Advertisement

    This is the ninth consecutive weekly purchase announced by Bitcoin's leading corporate holder. 

    MicroStrategy now won a staggering 447,470 BTC. The gargantuan Bitcoin fortune is currently valued at roughly $44.3 billion. This is more than the GDP of such countries as Nepal, El Salvador, and Cyrpus.  

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Stresses Importance of Regulatory Clarity for Ripple in US
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%

    Related
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 07:55
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The company's shares are currently up nearly 4% in pre-market trading. 

    This comes after Benchmark recently increased its MSTR price target to $650.

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $98,894 after coming close to reclaiming the much-coveted $100,000 level earlier today.  

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 12:40
    USDT Flips XRP Again as MiCA Compliance Strain Wears Off
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 11:45
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    USDT Flips XRP Again as MiCA Compliance Strain Wears Off
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD