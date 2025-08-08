Just In: BlackRock Ends XRP ETF Speculation

Asset management behemoth BlackRock has clarified that it has no plans to file for spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will directly track the price of XRP, putting an end to months of speculation.

The New York-based financial titan does not intend to offer a Solana ETF either (as previously confirmed by chief information officer Samara Cohen).

Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, argues that the move will be "looked back as a mistake."

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts maintain XRP ETF approval odds at 95%, but Polymarket bettors are a tad less optimistic.

Asset manager Franklin Templeton remains the biggest player that has filed to launch such a product, with BlackRock and (ostensibly) Fidelity remaining on the sidelines.