    Just In: BlackRock Ends XRP ETF Speculation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 18:49
    BlackRock has confirmed that it has no plans to launch an XRP ETF
    Just In: BlackRock Ends XRP ETF Speculation
    Asset management behemoth BlackRock has clarified that it has no plans to file for spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will directly track the price of XRP, putting an end to months of speculation. 

    The New York-based financial titan does not intend to offer a Solana ETF either (as previously confirmed by chief information officer Samara Cohen). 

    Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, argues that the move will be "looked back as a mistake." 

    Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on $200 Million Deal, Dogecoin Hits Historical Buy Zone, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 3,464% — Crypto News Digest
    Just In: SEC Gives Ripple Private Fundraising Greenlight
    Wall Street 'Too Greedy' to Pass on XRP ETF, Says Pro-Ripple Lawyer

    As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts maintain XRP ETF approval odds at 95%, but Polymarket bettors are a tad less optimistic.   

    Asset manager Franklin Templeton remains the biggest player that has filed to launch such a product, with BlackRock and (ostensibly) Fidelity remaining on the sidelines. 

            

