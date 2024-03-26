Advertisement
AD

    Solv Introduces SolvBTC, First Yield-Bearing Token for Bitcoiners

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Novel asset by Solv is backed by delta-neutral liquidity management strategies on GMX, Curve and Aave Finance
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 12:00
    Solv Introduces SolvBTC, First Yield-Bearing Token for Bitcoiners
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The launch of SolvBTC on major EVM-compatible blockchains is a remarkable milestone for the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem and Web3 as such. It unlocks attractive investing opportunities for holders of idle BTC in on-chain wallets.

    SolvBTC by Solv kicks off on Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Merlin Chain

    The team of Solv has announced the release of SolvBTC, the first yield-bearing BTC token for the omnichain landscape. Backed by a diverse delta-neutral portfolio, SolvBTC can provide BTC-based yields of 5-10%.

    In an inaugural mainnet release, the token is set to debut on Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Merlin Chain. In the coming months, SolvBTC will subsequently expand to other networks, making it a true omnichain asset.

    By integrating with protocols on each blockchain where it is available, SolvBTC will unlock opportunities to earn native yield. As a result, BTC holders will be able to increase the value of their assets.

    Developed to address the challenges of billions of dollars in BTC lying idle, SolvBTC provides an incentive for Bitcoiners to participate in DeFi and access its yield generating opportunities.

    Technically, SolvBTC is controlled by a secure trading strategy vault, which executes delta-neutral strategies across protocols such as GMX, Curve and Aave.

    Related
    Solv Protocol Introduces Convertible Vouchers, Changes the Game for DAOs

    As covered by U.Today previously, Binance-backed Solv introduced a number of eccentric concepts for Web3, including financial NFTs and convertible vouchers.

    Further APR increase is on menu

    As SolvBTC expands to new blockchain ecosystems, it will be able to take advantage of opportunities for earning native yield, further boosting the APR available to holders.

    To bootstrap initial adoption and accelerate the growth of Bitcoin DeFi, Solv intends to launch a points system that will reward early holders of SolvBTC.

    The release of SolvBTC will serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin DeFi, stimulating real yield that will provide greater economic opportunities for BTC holders across the entire omnichain landscape.

    Thanks to various initiatives within the Solv ecosystem, liquidity providers earned over $6.7 million in equivalent.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    2024/03/26 12:02
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    2024/03/26 12:02
    Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Down BTC Price Trends: Details
    2024/03/26 12:02
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Down BTC Price Trends: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SpaceCatch Announces $CATCH Token Launch for Its Groundbreaking AR Game
    Find Out How the Best Are Investing! Invest Cuffs 2024 Conference on April 5-6
    BEVM Bitcoin Layer2 Closes Seed Round with RockTree Capital, Sathoshi Lab & 20 Others
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Down BTC Price Trends: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD