Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally

News
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 19:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP has ceded ground to red-hot Solana
Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL), the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, has surpassed Ripple-affiliated XRP by market capitalization, according to data provided by coin ranking site CoinMarketCap.

The high-flying coin is currently valued at $53 billion after a stunning rally, climbing to sixth place.   
CMC
Image by coinmarketcap.com

SOL is now up an astonishing 8,429% year-to-date. Despite the recent market sell-off, the cryptocurrency is up another 6% today.

CMC
Image by tradingview.com

XRP, on the other hand, is one of the very few major cryptocurrencies that failed to log a new all-time high during this bull run.

Related
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Turns Bullish on Bitcoin

With a sword of Damocles hanging over it, XRP is still down 67% from its January peak of $3.40.

As reported by U.Today, XRP left CoinMarketCap's top five for the first time since 2014 this February.

#Ripple News #Solana News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
09/08/2021 - 19:33
Solana Surpasses XRP Amid Unstoppable Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Turns Bullish on Bitcoin
09/08/2021 - 18:12
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Turns Bullish on Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Rival Soars 30 Percent on Coinbase Listing
09/08/2021 - 16:29
Dogecoin Rival Soars 30 Percent on Coinbase Listing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya