Solana Surpasses Ethereum in Daily and Weekly DEX Trading Volume

Solana has outstripped all other blockchain platforms, including Ethereum, in daily and weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes.

Recent data reveals Solana's volume has reached $1.447 billion over 24 hours and $10.786 billion over the past week.

The leading chains by DEX volumes

Solana's ascension in the DEX volume rankings is a testament to its growing influence and adoption.

The blockchain now leads with a weekly DEX volume of $10.786 billion, surpassing Ethereum's $9.604 billion, Binance Smart Chain's (BSC) $3.429 billion, Arbitrum's $4.535 billion, Polygon's $1.618 billion, and Avalanche's $1.189 billion.

The daily volumes paint a similar picture, with Solana's $1.447 billion outpacing Ethereum's $1.282 billion.

These figures represent a significant realignment in the DEX market, showcasing Solana's robust performance and rising prominence among traders and DeFi enthusiasts.

Solana's multifaceted dominance

Beyond just DEX volumes, Solana has eclipsed Ethereum in several other critical metrics/

Notably, Solana has surpassed Ethereum in the perpetual futures trading volume, a critical indicator of market liquidity and investor interest. This metric reflects the market's confidence in Solana since perpetual futures are crucial for price discovery and liquidity in cryptocurrency markets.

With a market capitalization exceeding $50 billion, Solana is cementing its position as a major force in the cryptocurrency space.

The recent surge in Solana's market activity, which saw a 33.6% increase in price over the past 24 hours, has been linked to the growing total value locked and the meme coin frenzy.