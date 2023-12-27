Advertisement
AD

Solana Surpasses Ethereum in Daily and Weekly DEX Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana has outperformed Ethereum, achieving the highest daily and weekly DEX trading volumes and establishing new precedents in the decentralized finance sector
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 17:46
Solana Surpasses Ethereum in Daily and Weekly DEX Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana has outstripped all other blockchain platforms, including Ethereum, in daily and weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes. 

Advertisement

Recent data reveals Solana's volume has reached $1.447 billion over 24 hours and $10.786 billion over the past week.

The leading chains by DEX volumes

Solana's ascension in the DEX volume rankings is a testament to its growing influence and adoption. 

The blockchain now leads with a weekly DEX volume of $10.786 billion, surpassing Ethereum's $9.604 billion, Binance Smart Chain's (BSC) $3.429 billion, Arbitrum's $4.535 billion, Polygon's $1.618 billion, and Avalanche's $1.189 billion. 

Related
Solana-Based Meme Coin Soars Over 119%, Top 10 Addresses Gain 30x Profits

The daily volumes paint a similar picture, with Solana's $1.447 billion outpacing Ethereum's $1.282 billion. 

These figures represent a significant realignment in the DEX market, showcasing Solana's robust performance and rising prominence among traders and DeFi enthusiasts.

Solana's multifaceted dominance

Beyond just DEX volumes, Solana has eclipsed Ethereum in several other critical metrics/ 

Notably, Solana has surpassed Ethereum in the perpetual futures trading volume, a critical indicator of market liquidity and investor interest. This metric reflects the market's confidence in Solana since perpetual futures are crucial for price discovery and liquidity in cryptocurrency markets.

With a market capitalization exceeding $50 billion, Solana is cementing its position as a major force in the cryptocurrency space. 

The recent surge in Solana's market activity, which saw a 33.6% increase in price over the past 24 hours, has been linked to the growing total value locked and the meme coin frenzy. 

#Solana News #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate, Justin Sun Withdraws $13.8 Million ETH From Binance, Elon Musk's Post Sparks SHIB, XRP Armies' Curiosity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/27 18:15
Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate, Justin Sun Withdraws $13.8 Million ETH From Binance, Elon Musk's Post Sparks SHIB, XRP Armies' Curiosity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Solana-Based Meme Coin Soars Over 119%, Top 10 Addresses Gain 30x Profits
2023/12/27 18:15
Solana-Based Meme Coin Soars Over 119%, Top 10 Addresses Gain 30x Profits
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin, Solana, MATIC See Abnormal Surge in Hourly Exchange Activity
2023/12/27 18:15
Bitcoin, Solana, MATIC See Abnormal Surge in Hourly Exchange Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Surpasses Ethereum in Daily and Weekly DEX Trading Volume
Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate, Justin Sun Withdraws $13.8 Million ETH From Binance, Elon Musk's Post Sparks SHIB, XRP Armies' Curiosity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Solana-Based Meme Coin Soars Over 119%, Top 10 Addresses Gain 30x Profits
Bitcoin, Solana, MATIC See Abnormal Surge in Hourly Exchange Activity
Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches New Important Milestones: Report
Ripple Moves 97 Million XRP as Price Rises, Community Intrigued
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for December 27
XRP Ledger Witnesses Unusual 350% Transaction Spike, But There's a Catch
Grayscale: Shocking Bitcoin ETF Prediction Shared by Top Investor
Bitcoin (BTC) Inches Closer to Historic Golden Cross, Analysts Reveal Next Moves
Show all
Advertisement
AD