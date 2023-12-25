Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana's new meme coins are moving landscape to new level
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 15:23
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Solana (SOL) ecosystem is on fire at the moment as many new meme coins are taking center stage, relegating the old major alternatives. According to data from CoinMarketCap, one of these new meme coins, AnaloS, jumped as high as 113.11% in the past 24 hours to $0.00188. In less than five days since its launch, AnaloS has printed a market capitalization of $185.88 million.

Advertisement

Related
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing

According to trends on crypto X, many of these meme coins, including Dogwifhat, have also recorded a massive embrace after scoring a major listing on Crypto.com. With the listing, Dogwifhat rallied by more than 100%, creating a new narrative as far as community-driven meme coin projects are concerned.

The success of Solana meme coins has shifted the focus to established alternatives. Amid these rallies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped by 2.1% to $0.0000108, PEPE has slumped by 0.75% to $0.000001466 and Floki is down by 1% at the time of writing to $0.000001466.

While these established alternative meme coins are more reliable tokens to buy considering the volatility of the newer ones, retail investors on Crypto X are generally gravitating toward high-risk, high-reward options.

Mixing bullish growth with caution

Over the past few years, there has been a massive surge in new meme coins entering the market overall. While the potential for immense gains is there for projects that stand the test of time, investor moves need to be matched with extreme caution.

Related
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough

Rug pulls are not uncommon with many meme coin projects, and the potential for any of these occurrences becomes higher when newer ones come on board and generally shift the spotlight away from projects that have secured fairly large liquidity.

In all, many developers are preying on investors’ gullibility at this time, and attempting to stack new tokens should maintain the old rule of utility, a responsible team and a community around it.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
2023/12/25 15:22
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
2023/12/25 15:22
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
2023/12/25 15:22
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Show all
Advertisement
AD