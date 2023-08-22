Solana (SOL) Will Not See New Low in 2023, Believes Analyst: But Will It Really?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is a volatile space, with the prices of assets swinging wildly based on a myriad of factors. Amid this unpredictability, analysts and experts often provide their insights and predictions, guiding investors through a tumultuous landscape. One such recent prediction comes from a noted analyst, who believes that Solana (SOL) Will not hit a new low in 2023.

The analyst's reasoning is rooted in historical context. Drawing parallels with 2019, the analyst opined, "While 2019 is useful context, I don't think BTC, ETH, and SOL make new lows in '23 — 2022 was the low in my opinion." He further elaborated, "That doesn't mean we don't take a punch, but if right, it means the long-term uptrend will continue into '24 & '25 — be wary of bottom vultures that'll never buy."

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $21.17. The current price trajectory and market sentiment do provide some weight to the analyst's prediction. However, it is essential to consider other factors that might influence Solana's price.

One such factor is the recent "death cross" that Solana experienced. Historically, a death cross, which is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a significant sell-off, has been a bearish sign. This could imply a potential downtrend for Solana, contradicting the analyst's optimistic outlook.

Furthermore, while the analyst's prediction is rooted in historical data, the cryptocurrency market is known for its unpredictability. Factors such as regulatory changes, technological advancements, or even macroeconomic factors can significantly influence the price of assets.

Additionally, the current total value locked (TVL) on Solana, which is a measure of the total assets staked or locked in the blockchain's protocols, could provide insights into the network's health and potential growth. Unfortunately, at the moment, we could not retrieve the latest TVL data for Solana.