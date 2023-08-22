Solana (SOL) Will Not See New Low in 2023, Believes Analyst: But Will It Really?

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 09:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Analyst has bullish outlook for Solana, but situation on chart is questionable
Solana (SOL) Will Not See New Low in 2023, Believes Analyst: But Will It Really?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is a volatile space, with the prices of assets swinging wildly based on a myriad of factors. Amid this unpredictability, analysts and experts often provide their insights and predictions, guiding investors through a tumultuous landscape. One such recent prediction comes from a noted analyst, who believes that Solana (SOL) Will not hit a new low in 2023.

The analyst's reasoning is rooted in historical context. Drawing parallels with 2019, the analyst opined, "While 2019 is useful context, I don't think BTC, ETH, and SOL make new lows in '23 — 2022 was the low in my opinion." He further elaborated, "That doesn't mean we don't take a punch, but if right, it means the long-term uptrend will continue into '24 & '25 — be wary of bottom vultures that'll never buy."

Solana
Source: TradingView

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $21.17. The current price trajectory and market sentiment do provide some weight to the analyst's prediction. However, it is essential to consider other factors that might influence Solana's price.

One such factor is the recent "death cross" that Solana experienced. Historically, a death cross, which is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a significant sell-off, has been a bearish sign. This could imply a potential downtrend for Solana, contradicting the analyst's optimistic outlook.

Related
XRP Makes Unexpected U-Turn, Down We Go Again

Furthermore, while the analyst's prediction is rooted in historical data, the cryptocurrency market is known for its unpredictability. Factors such as regulatory changes, technological advancements, or even macroeconomic factors can significantly influence the price of assets.

Additionally, the current total value locked (TVL) on Solana, which is a measure of the total assets staked or locked in the blockchain's protocols, could provide insights into the network's health and potential growth. Unfortunately, at the moment, we could not retrieve the latest TVL data for Solana.

#Solana
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image John Lennon's Son Joins Friend Tech: Hottest Trend in Crypto Right Now
08/22/2023 - 08:44
John Lennon's Son Joins Friend Tech: Hottest Trend in Crypto Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shibarium Optimized and Almost Ready for Reopening, Lead Developer Says
08/22/2023 - 08:14
Shibarium Optimized and Almost Ready for Reopening, Lead Developer Says
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Mind-Blowing 800% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surge Led to 1 Billion Burn
08/22/2023 - 07:54
Mind-Blowing 800% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surge Led to 1 Billion Burn
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan