Binance Delists Solana (SOL) Pair Amid Regulatory Nightmare

Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:00
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Major exchange drops SOL pair in face of regulatory storm
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In a stunning twist, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has opted to remove a trading pair involving Solana (SOL) from its offerings. The delisting decision pertains to the perpetual futures linked to Binance's native stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), and is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Simultaneously, Binance is reducing the maximum leverage for this trading instrument. During the interim period leading to the delisting, the leverage will be halved, capped at 10x. Notably, even investors who held positions before the announcement are not exempt from these changes.

Purge continues

This move is part of Binance's recent series of actions aimed at streamlining its operations. The exchange has undertaken a systematic cleanup, targeting pairs linked to BUSD, like Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), earlier this month. Additionally, instruments with regulatory concerns, such as leveraged tokens linked to Cardano (ADA), have also faced cuts.

This trend can be traced back to the intensified regulatory scrutiny Binance is currently navigating, particularly from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and the SEC. Throughout the year, the exchange has faced multiple high-profile investigations, ushering in a period of contention.

Adding to the saga, Binance has recently halted Euro (EUR) withdrawals and deposits for its European users utilizing the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) system. The suspension, which leaves users without a clear timeline for accessing their funds, has raised eyebrows among industry experts. John Reed Stark, a former SEC official, expressed his concerns on Twitter, suggesting that regulatory authorities should investigate the matter closely.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

