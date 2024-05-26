Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) on Verge of Reversal? $180 Looms Ahead

    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana stays in touch with market, staying above crucial price threshold
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 10:55
    Solana (SOL) on Verge of Reversal? $180 Looms Ahead
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana is preparing for its bounce back as the asset hits the gas pedal near the $170 level, possibly changing the trajectory. Hopefully, the price level mentioned in the heading of this post turns out to be prophetic shortly. Recent price action does seem to suggest that Solana might be preparing for a significant breakout as it tests the $180 level in the near future.

    Now, turning the light on to technical indicators, there are plenty of buy signals in the price of Solana on the daily chart. The price has held properly on top of the 50-day moving average, which stands as a significant support in an uptrend rally. RSI pointing upward still has room to go until it reaches 70 and currently is above the 50 level, indicating rising buying pressure.

    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Meanwhile, volume has risen aggressively over the last few days, an indication of growing demand and investor confidence in the future of Solana. The MACD indicator also holds that the bullish signals stay intact as the MACD line travels above the signal line. Of course, the road to $180 will be extremely thorny for Solana, with the first critical resistance lying around $175, where the price has met resistance in the past.

    If Solana manages to cross this, then the next target becomes the $180 level. If Solana further manages to break this level, then the bull rally might push even even higher to eye the $200 level. Investors have a positive outlook before the Ethereum ETF. The analysts believe that the next in line for an ETF is Solana. But it should be wiser to wait when the confirmation of the Ethereum ETF is here.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

