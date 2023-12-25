Advertisement
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogewifhat's WIF token skyrockets 100% after securing major exchange listing, stealing spotlight in Solana space
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 11:35
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
In a noteworthy development, the Dogwifhat token (WIF) has experienced a substantial 100% increase in value today, making waves in both the Solana (SOL) and cryptocurrency communities. The meme coin's value surged from $0.1319 to $0.2683 within a four-hour window, marking a significant milestone for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Related
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity

The driving force behind this remarkable surge is the recent listing on a major cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com. This strategic move has propelled the Dogwifhat token into the spotlight, pushing its capitalization to $268 million with a trading volume nearing $10 million. 

This is not the first time WIF has made waves on the market. Just days ago, the MEXC exchange opened its doors to the meme coin, setting the stage for its current explosive growth.

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The allure of the hat-wearing Shiba Inu dog has become a symbol of fascination within the crypto community, driving a surge in posts featuring the distinctive elements that make Dogwifhat stand out in a sea of digital assets.

When Binance?

The listing on major exchanges is expected to significantly boost the liquidity of the Dogwifhat token. As the SOL community speculates on the next steps from major players in the crypto exchange space, attention is now turning to Richard Teng, the recently appointed CEO of Binance, with some in the community urging the consideration of listing WIF.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins

As major exchanges recognize the appeal of this meme coin, its journey from obscurity to prominence seems to be gaining momentum.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

