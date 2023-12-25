New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a noteworthy development, the Dogwifhat token (WIF) has experienced a substantial 100% increase in value today, making waves in both the Solana (SOL) and cryptocurrency communities. The meme coin's value surged from $0.1319 to $0.2683 within a four-hour window, marking a significant milestone for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

The driving force behind this remarkable surge is the recent listing on a major cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com. This strategic move has propelled the Dogwifhat token into the spotlight, pushing its capitalization to $268 million with a trading volume nearing $10 million.

This is not the first time WIF has made waves on the market. Just days ago, the MEXC exchange opened its doors to the meme coin, setting the stage for its current explosive growth.

WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The allure of the hat-wearing Shiba Inu dog has become a symbol of fascination within the crypto community, driving a surge in posts featuring the distinctive elements that make Dogwifhat stand out in a sea of digital assets.

When Binance?

The listing on major exchanges is expected to significantly boost the liquidity of the Dogwifhat token. As the SOL community speculates on the next steps from major players in the crypto exchange space, attention is now turning to Richard Teng, the recently appointed CEO of Binance, with some in the community urging the consideration of listing WIF.

As major exchanges recognize the appeal of this meme coin, its journey from obscurity to prominence seems to be gaining momentum.