Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone

Shibarium, the blockchain network associated with the popular meme cryptocurrency, has surpassed 180 million transactions.

This milestone underscores the growing adoption and usage of Shibarium, which has recovered from a period of rock-bottom transaction numbers.

Shibarium's incredible growth

On Dec. 24, Shibarium recorded a significant 7.82 million transactions in a single day, marking the highest daily transaction count since December 18.

The network boasts 2,293,781 total blocks and an average block time of just 5.0 seconds, according to the most recent data.

Shibarium's robust performance is further evidenced by its extensive user base, with over 1.3 million wallet addresses actively participating in the network.

Moreover, the native token associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, BONE, has been performing steadily. It is currently priced at $0.711485 with a market capitalization of $179 million.

A new listing for the Shiba Inu ecosystem

In other news, CoinRabbit, a notable cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of LEASH, another token from the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

This development, which is being celebrated by the enthusiastic #SHIBARMY, may increase the visibility and accessibility of LEASH to a broader audience.

However, the Shiba Inu token itself has experienced a slight downturn in its price performance. Currently trading at $0.00001074, SHIB has seen a 2.7% decrease, according to CoinGecko data.