Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shibarium, the layer-2 network associated with Shiba Inu, has reached a new milestone by surpassing 180 million transactions
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 5:06
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Shibarium, the blockchain network associated with the popular meme cryptocurrency, has surpassed 180 million transactions. 

This milestone underscores the growing adoption and usage of Shibarium, which has recovered from a period of rock-bottom transaction numbers. 

Shibarium's incredible growth 

On Dec. 24, Shibarium recorded a significant 7.82 million transactions in a single day, marking the highest daily transaction count since December 18. 

The network boasts 2,293,781 total blocks and an average block time of just 5.0 seconds, according to the most recent data. 

Shibarium's robust performance is further evidenced by its extensive user base, with over 1.3 million wallet addresses actively participating in the network. 

Moreover, the native token associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, BONE, has been performing steadily. It is currently priced at $0.711485 with a market capitalization of $179 million.

A new listing for the Shiba Inu ecosystem 

In other news, CoinRabbit, a notable cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of LEASH, another token from the Shiba Inu ecosystem. 

This development, which is being celebrated by the enthusiastic #SHIBARMY, may increase the visibility and accessibility of LEASH to a broader audience.

However, the Shiba Inu token itself has experienced a slight downturn in its price performance. Currently trading at $0.00001074, SHIB has seen a 2.7% decrease, according to CoinGecko data

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

