Solana (SOL) Leaves Cardano (ADA) in Dust With Double-Digit Price Spike

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) sets remarkable pace in crypto market with 29.4% price surge in just week, dwarfing Cardano's 4.1% uptick
Sun, 10/22/2023 - 11:17
Solana (SOL) has witnessed a significant double-digit price increase, outpacing Cardano (ADA) and establishing itself as a formidable contender.

Currently priced at $28.40, Solana experienced a 29.4% rise over the past seven days, while Cardano's price edged up just 4.1% to $0.25.

Solana's market cap stands at nearly $11.9 billion, which puts it in eighth place by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko's rankings. Cardano, which is currently valued at $9 billion, currently stands at ninth place.

Can Ripple Still Lose? Top Lawyer Estimates Odds of SEC's Victory

In addition, Solana's recent rally was not just limited to overshadowing Cardano. In the past week, Solana outstripped every other cryptocurrency in the top 10, including XRP, even though the latter was riding high on Ripple's recent legal victories.

Asian investors driving rally

Asian investors appear to be a significant force behind Solana's impressive performance, according to recent data.

The graph above shows that the APAC region (Asia-Pacific) has shown a significant upward trajectory in the cumulative returns for SOL. At the same time, the U.S. remains stable, and the EU experiences a modest rise.

Solana's booming NFT market

Solana's performance is not restricted to its token price alone. According to data from CryptoSlam, the blockchain reported sales of $1.43 million in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) over the past 24 hours.

By comparison, Ethereum led the pack with NFT sales of over $9.9 million, followed by Mythos Chain at around $1.39 million. Notably, Cardano lagged behind with a modest $132,929 in NFT sales.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

