Solana (SOL) Enters Recovery Phase, Polkadot (DOT) to Rise Above $10 in 2024. Pullix (PLX) Enters Stage 7 of Presale

Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptocurrencies heavily affected by the recent market movements, and despite its short-term decline, it's still up 270% YTD. Alongside it, The Polkadot (DOT) cryptocurrency has initiated a path towards recovery and could soon reach new heights. In the meantime, the Pullix (PLX) starts yet another presale round, reportedly over 80 million tokens were sold already.

Pullix (PLX) Enters Stage 7 of Presale After Selling Over 80M Tokens

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming DeFi project that will introduce a variety of features that will bring solutions to issues that have been a part of the exchange space for years. For example, it will combine centralized and decentralized exchange features such as crypto staking as a means of solving liquidity issues.

Users will be able to put their balance into automated market makers (AMMs) and, as a result, can get additional capital gains.

Every user of the Pullix platform will also be able to maintain control over their private keys, which can remove a central point of failure while also enhancing the security of the platform.

PLX is an ERC-20 based token and used for staking and governance.

The PLX crypto is now at Stage 7 of its presale after selling a large amount of tokens in previous stages of the presale. According to the team, the token is still in the early stages of development and hasn't been listed on any major exchanges yet.

Solana (SOL) YTD Value Up 270% – How Far Can It Rise?

Solana (SOL) experienced a price decline of 19% in the past month, but despite this, the market sentiment is bullish surrounding its future. Specifically, the Solana price is still up 270% year-to-date (YTD), but it did find support at $91 as well.

During the past week alone, the Solana crypto moved from $79 to $94 and could soon reach new heights. If SOL manages to regain the $100 price level, according to the Solana price prediction, it can reach $159 by the end of the year. All of these aspects make SOL bullish.

Polkadot (DOT) to Reach $11.57 Based on Latest Projections

Polkadot (DOT) initially experienced a period of price decline but managed to bounce back up with the recent market movements. During the past week, the Polkadot price saw a rapid upswing from $6.02 to $6.94.

In addition, the cryptocurrency found support at the $6.55 level, which spells good news for the future of the Polkadot crypto. Based on the MACD and RSI, the crypto’s future is optimistic, and according to the Polkadot price prediction, it can end 2024 at a value of $11.57.

Summary

It's clear that Solana is heading upwards, and Polkadot has massive potential to reach new heights in 2024. In the meantime, the Pullix blockchain offering is still going on and trying to gain positions in Web3 circles.

