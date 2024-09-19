Solana (SOL) About to Withstand Biggest Test Since 2023

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As it approaches the 200-day EMA, a significant technical level that has historically impacted its price movement, Solana is currently at a turning point. When breaking the 200 EMA signaled the start of a massive price rally that ultimately resulted in a 1,000% increase in value, Solana last faced this challenge in 2023.

Even though history might not repeat itself exactly, the asset and its holders might benefit greatly from a breakthrough in this resistance. Solana has been trying to regain strength following a string of fluctuations, and it is currently trading at about $139. Now a significant resistance level is the 200-day EMA, which is around $145.

Solana may indicate regained investor confidence and provide upward momentum if it is able to break above this level. Still, this discovery may not result in a spectacular ascent akin to what was seen in 2023, considering the state of the market as a whole and the technical prognosis. However, it is impossible to overstate the psychological and technical significance of breaking the 200 EMA.

If this is accomplished, Solana's value may increase, and it may stabilize before moving up toward higher resistance levels, which are estimated to be between $150 and $160. Additionally, it might draw in additional buyers, especially those who have been holding out for a strong technical signal to reenter the market.

If the 200 EMA is not broken, there is a chance that Solana will consolidate further and possibly retreat to support levels that are closer to $120 or $130. In this case, there may be more selling pressure on the asset, particularly if the overall crypto market is still exhibiting signs of uncertainty.