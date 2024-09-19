    Solana (SOL) About to Withstand Biggest Test Since 2023

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana being massively tested by market as price nears key resistance level
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 9:20
    Solana (SOL) About to Withstand Biggest Test Since 2023
    As it approaches the 200-day EMA, a significant technical level that has historically impacted its price movement, Solana is currently at a turning point. When breaking the 200 EMA signaled the start of a massive price rally that ultimately resulted in a 1,000% increase in value, Solana last faced this challenge in 2023.

    Even though history might not repeat itself exactly, the asset and its holders might benefit greatly from a breakthrough in this resistance. Solana has been trying to regain strength following a string of fluctuations, and it is currently trading at about $139. Now a significant resistance level is the 200-day EMA, which is around $145. 

    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Solana may indicate regained investor confidence and provide upward momentum if it is able to break above this level. Still, this discovery may not result in a spectacular ascent akin to what was seen in 2023, considering the state of the market as a whole and the technical prognosis. However, it is impossible to overstate the psychological and technical significance of breaking the 200 EMA.

    If this is accomplished, Solana's value may increase, and it may stabilize before moving up toward higher resistance levels, which are estimated to be between $150 and $160. Additionally, it might draw in additional buyers, especially those who have been holding out for a strong technical signal to reenter the market.

    If the 200 EMA is not broken, there is a chance that Solana will consolidate further and possibly retreat to support levels that are closer to $120 or $130. In this case, there may be more selling pressure on the asset, particularly if the overall crypto market is still exhibiting signs of uncertainty.

