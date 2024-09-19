    Bitcoin Records Major Bullish Signal, But There’s a Catch

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A bullish signal has emerged following Bitcoin's surge above $62,000
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 5:51
    Bitcoin Records Major Bullish Signal, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As noted by popular cryptocurrency trader Josh Olszewicz, Bitcoin is back above the daily Ichimoku cloud, which could be interpreted as a positive signal for the bulls. 

    However, the cloud itself remains in the bearish territory while the Tenkan-Kijun also could point to further downside. 

    Moreover, Olszewicz explained that the previous Kumo breakouts that took place this year did not go anywhere. The term "Kumo," of course, refers to the cloud that is located between Span A and B. 

    "Although this is certainly a more bullish picture than a few days ago, Cloud does not yet give its assurance of bullish continuation yet, that would take a bullish Cloud and Bullish TK cross," the trader said in a recent post. 

    A bullish breakout on the two-day cloud and a bullish TK cross would be enough for bullish continuation, according to Olszewicz. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $61,986 after gaining 2.9% over the last 24 hours. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

