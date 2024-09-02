    Solana Skyrockets 7,600% in Fund Flows Ahead of Solana ETF Debut

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana sees explosive 7,600% surge in fund flows as Solana ETF denial might be blessing in disguise
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 15:47
    Solana Skyrockets 7,600% in Fund Flows Ahead of Solana ETF Debut
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market for exchange-traded investment products linked to cryptocurrencies saw massive outflows of $305 million last week. This is $838 million less than the week before.

    Advertisement

    While the reasons for such a poor and disappointing performance lie in the field of two major cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin and Ethereum, the ETP market for altcoins, on the other hand, showed quite remarkable weekly results.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Open Interest Is Shocking: Details
    Mon, 09/02/2024 - 11:33
    Solana (SOL) Open Interest Is Shocking: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    “Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    ADA Price in Red Despite Successful Chang Fork Launch

    According to the latest report from CoinShares, the standout performer in the field of crypto-oriented investment products was Solana (SOL). During the week, inflows into Solana ETPs literally skyrocketed 7,600%, from $100,000 to $7,600,000. This brings the year-to-date inflows to $39 million, considering that SOL-related investment products suffered $26.7 million in outflows during the month of August.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    In terms of year-to-date performance, Solana is now in first place among digital assets, excluding BTC and ETH.

    Solana ETF by 2025?

    It is interesting to see what has served as a catalyst for investors to start looking at Solana-focused investment products. 

    One of the reasons may be the impending launch of full-fledged Solana ETFs. Yes, applications for Solana ETFs from VanEck and 21Shares did not pass the initial challenges from the SEC, so the 19b-4 filings were withdrawn.

    As a result, many experts considered the chances of SOL ETFs being approved this year to be close to nil.

    Related
    Binance Announces BNSOL, But What's Behind Mystery?
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 12:28
    Binance Announces BNSOL, But What's Behind Mystery?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, things could change quickly with the upcoming November elections, and it could be a "one step backward, two steps forward" situation.

    In that case, it seems rational for ETP traders to participate in the massive outflows while sentiment is at its lowest. This is just speculation, and maybe those invested in SOL ETPs are just "like the stock."

    Still, a 7,600% jump is something to keep an eye on, as there is rarely smoke without fire in these cases.

    #SOL News #Solana #Solana News #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 15:24
    Shiba Inu Holders Should Take Notice — Here's Why It Matters
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 15:09
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Skyrockets 7,600% in Fund Flows Ahead of Solana ETF Debut
    Shiba Inu Holders Should Take Notice — Here's Why It Matters
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD