    Solana (SOL) Open Interest Is Shocking: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana open interest is abnormal, which explains why SOL is tanking so substantially
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 11:33
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Open interest for Solana has increased dramatically, indicating a major change in the attitude of the market. But it is clear that most of this open interest is made up of short positions, indicating that traders are primarily placing bets on further drops in the price of SOL.

    There is a strange quiet on the market despite this bearish positioning, which begs the question of what these circumstances might mean. At the end of the trading day, market participants hold all of the outstanding futures contracts, which is known as open interest. It suggests that more money is entering the market when open interest is high and rising, which could reinforce the current trend, whether bullish or bearish

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As for Solana, the market is heavily skewed toward short positions, as evidenced by the rising open interest during a steep price decline. The price of Solana drops sharply on the first chart, matching the rise in open interest. According to this correlation, traders are probably anticipating that the downtrend will continue and are actively initiating new short positions as the price declines.

    The lack of strong follow-through, which is typical in these kinds of situations, suggests that these short sellers may be cautious and may be holding off on dropping the price until they have more confirmation. The second chart, which displays the open interest and aggregated volume together, indicates that although OI is increasing, the trading volume is not rising. 

    This difference may indicate that although new positions are being taken, there may not be sufficient overall conviction in these trades to cause notable price movement in the near future.

    There may be a short squeeze — where shorts are compelled to cover their positions, pushing the price up sharply — if the bulk of open interest is still short and the price consolidates or even begins to rise. However, if selling pressure picks up and volume rises, it might validate the bearish sentiment and cause Solana's price to drop even further.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

