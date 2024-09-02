    “Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has issued BTC call to community
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 13:42
    "Ride or Die" Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000
    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin bull and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has published a message aimed at BTC holders around the world and those who are perhaps in doubt as to whether to start betting on the world’s flagship cryptocurrency or not.

    Saylor issued a tweet, which says: “Ride or Die. #Bitcoin.” The AI-generated image depicts Saylor as a biker riding a motorcycle. This tweet seems to encourage the market to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon while the price is still affordable.

    This tweet was published now that the largest cryptocurrency has managed to regain some of its recent losses and added 2.19% during the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is now trading at $58,470 after recovering from the $57,280 zone.

    Over the last week, Bitcoin saw a tremendous decline, which peaked on Sunday at minus 11.32%, as BTC crashed from $64,540 and reached the $58,470 zone.

    In a recent tweet published last week, Saylor admitted that he grows “more bullish every day.” These posts containing images and short Bitcoin slogans have now become regular, with Saylor publishing them on a daily basis. As of August, Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, holds a total of 226,500 Bitcoins evaluated at approximately $7.538 billion.

    MicroStrategy has been making regular Bitcoin purchases since August 2020, when Saylor, who was the company CEO back then, sought new strategies for improving the company’s profits using a large amount of spare cash on its balance sheet.

