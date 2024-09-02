“Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin bull and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has published a message aimed at BTC holders around the world and those who are perhaps in doubt as to whether to start betting on the world’s flagship cryptocurrency or not.

Saylor issued a tweet, which says: “Ride or Die. #Bitcoin.” The AI-generated image depicts Saylor as a biker riding a motorcycle. This tweet seems to encourage the market to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon while the price is still affordable.

This tweet was published now that the largest cryptocurrency has managed to regain some of its recent losses and added 2.19% during the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is now trading at $58,470 after recovering from the $57,280 zone.

Over the last week, Bitcoin saw a tremendous decline, which peaked on Sunday at minus 11.32%, as BTC crashed from $64,540 and reached the $58,470 zone.

In a recent tweet published last week, Saylor admitted that he grows “more bullish every day.” These posts containing images and short Bitcoin slogans have now become regular, with Saylor publishing them on a daily basis. As of August, Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, holds a total of 226,500 Bitcoins evaluated at approximately $7.538 billion.

MicroStrategy has been making regular Bitcoin purchases since August 2020, when Saylor, who was the company CEO back then, sought new strategies for improving the company’s profits using a large amount of spare cash on its balance sheet.