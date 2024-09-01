    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin responds to speculation of ETH selling
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 13:53
    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin provided important clarification regarding his ETH holdings. Addressing speculation and rumors, Buterin reiterated that he has not sold any ETH for personal gain since 2018. Instead, he has used the proceeds from any sales to support various projects that he believes are valuable, both within the Ethereum ecosystem and in broader charitable endeavors.

    Advertisement

    Buterin wrote in response to speculations of selling ETH for profits, "I haven't sold and kept the proceeds since 2018. All sales have been to support various projects that I think are valuable, either within the Ethereum ecosystem or broader charity (e.g., biomedical R&D)."

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Article Image

    Along these lines, Wu blockchain cited the Ethereum's creator statement, which was reportedly made on Warpcast: "If you see an article saying Vitalik sends XXX ETH to exchange, it's not actually me selling, it's almost always me donating to some charity or nonprofit or other project, and the recipient selling because, well, they have to cover expenses. I haven't "sold" ETH for personal gain since 2018."

    Advertisement

    Vitalik Buterin's ETH holdings

    Wu blockchain referred to Buterin's comment on Reddit about three years ago, stating that the ETH he owned is from that generated at premine, of which he received about 700,000 ETH.

    Related
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 11:21
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Nearly 12 million ETH, representing about 10% of the network supply, was generated at Genesis and set aside for early project contributors to Ethereum and the Ethereum Foundation (EF), a non-profit corporation established to oversee Ethereum development. These early contributors include Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, who received his ETH stash as compensation for his contributions.

    According to on-chain data sources, Buterin currently holds about 240,000 ETH, about 423,000 ETH less than his initial stash.

    Bringing it to three years back, on-chain data provider Lookonchain speculates that the Ethereum creator has reduced his ETH holdings by nearly 85,000 ETH worth $209 million. Three years ago, Buterin, according to Lookonchain, mentioned he held 325,000 ETH worth $1.46 billion when the price of ETH was $4,500. Buterin now holds 240,000 ETH, which represents an 85,000 ETH reduction within three years.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 12:46
    XRP Is Still Bullish, 3 Reasons Why
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 12:11
    WIF to Be Among Huge Solana Winners, Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    XRP Is Still Bullish, 3 Reasons Why
    WIF to Be Among Huge Solana Winners, Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD