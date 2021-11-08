Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser

Brave is getting braver with the upcoming Solana integration

Privacy-oriented browser Brave has inked a partnership with Solana Labs, according to a Nov. 8 announcement.



As part of the deal, Solana will become Brave’s default blockchain during the first half of 2022.



Messari’s Ryan Watkins has noted that the high-throughput blockchain could potentially on-board 42 monthly million:

Solana coming to 42 million monthly active users soon, as Brave's default blockchain https://t.co/I9ByrznEVW pic.twitter.com/9M25NUjVO1 — Ryan Watkins (@RyanWatkins_) November 8, 2021

In turn, Solana developers will be encouraged to support the browser’s Basic Attention Token (BAT) with their dApps.



BAT is up roughly 10% on the news.

With more and more users and creators requiring tools for fast and affordable access to the decentralized Web, this integration will seamlessly pave the way for the next billion crypto users to harness applications and tokens.

Brendan Eich hopes that the integration will make it easier to bolster cryptocurrency adoption:

Last year, Brave appeared in hot water, facing the affiliate link controversy.



This October, the browser dropped Google and replaced it with Brave Search, its own search engine that was launched in June.