Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 18:00
Alex Dovbnya
Brave is getting braver with the upcoming Solana integration
Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser
Privacy-oriented browser Brave has inked a partnership with Solana Labs, according to a Nov. 8 announcement.

As part of the deal, Solana will become Brave’s default blockchain during the first half of 2022.  

Messari’s Ryan Watkins has noted that the high-throughput blockchain could potentially on-board 42 monthly million:

In turn, Solana developers will be encouraged to support the browser’s Basic Attention Token (BAT) with their dApps.

BAT is up roughly 10% on the news.

Dutch Authorities Seize $29 Million Worth of Crypto
Brendan Eich hopes that the integration will make it easier to bolster cryptocurrency adoption:

With more and more users and creators requiring tools for fast and affordable access to the decentralized Web, this integration will seamlessly pave the way for the next billion crypto users to harness applications and tokens.

Last year, Brave appeared in hot water, facing the affiliate link controversy.

This October, the browser dropped Google and replaced it with Brave Search, its own search engine that was launched in June.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

