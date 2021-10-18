Solana-Based DEX Soldex Partners with Speqto Software Vendor: Details

Soldex, an AI-powered crypto derivatives trading platform on Solana (SOL), enters into a partnership with Speqto

Soldex, a novel decentralized exchange for spot and derivatives positions on Solana (SOL) proof-of-stake (PoS) network, has scored an important partnership.

Soldex partners with Speqto to advance technology progress

According to the official announcement shared by the Soldex team with U.Today, it has entered into a crucial partnership with software vendor Speqto. The partnership will accelerate the progress of all core technical aspects of Soldex.

In particular, Speqto's solutions will be integrated into the Soldex decentralized cryptocurrencies exchange (DEX) module. Also, Speqto will reconsider the architecture of automated algorithmic trading instruments (bots) powered by artificial intelligence practices.

Speqto Technologies is well known for its extensive expertise in technical environments for cryptocurrency services, including both trading engines and AI-powered bots.

The entire list of modules that will be advanced by Speqto also includes smart contracts designs, wallet APIs, third-party integrations, staking modules and decentralized applications (dApps).

AI-powered decentralized exchange on Solana (SOL)

Speqto Technologies is an industry-level vendor of services in the spheres of CMS, CRM, ERP and AI/ML instruments, as well as in the blockchain, crypto and fintech segments.

Long-term strategic collaboration with Speqto is going to improve the technologies stack of Soldex. Soldex pioneered numerous decentralized trading solutions on Solana and garnered a lot of attention with its "killing features."

Soldex is fully permissionless; its liquidity logics allow resource-efficient utilization of liquidity across multiple assets and trading pairs. Soldex is community governed: SOLX holders have a say in all referendums on crucial protocol upgrades.

Its ecosystem foundation layer is going to act as a dApps hosting platform. In Soldex dApps, transactions are finalized in a lightning-fast decentralized manner.

Soldex is powered by the most overhyped blockchain of 2021, Solana (SOL). Its design allows for very low transactional latency and negligible fees. In its stress tests, it achieved throughputs of 50,000 transactions per second.

As covered by U.Today, Soldex (SOLX) is backed by the advisory expertise of Evan Luhtra, one of the most famous influencers of the 2017 ICO rally. A prominent visionary and seasoned TedX speaker, Mr. Luhtra supports Soldex in terms of investor relations, regulatory compliance, roadmaps and so on.