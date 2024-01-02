Advertisement
AD

Solana Kicks off 2024 With New Listing on This Crypto Exchange, SOL Jumps 11%

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Solana lands new exchange listing as SOL gains fourth spot in crypto rankings
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 12:55
Solana Kicks off 2024 With New Listing on This Crypto Exchange, SOL Jumps 11%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana has started 2024 with a major boost, as it added a new exchange listing. Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced the listing of four Solana-based trading pairs.

Crypto.com announced in a tweet that new trading pairs HNT/SOL, ORCA/SOL, JTO/SOL and MNDE/SOL are now available on its platform.

The listing represents positivity for Solana, given that HNT, ORCA, JTO and MNDE are Solana ecosystem tokens.

MNDE is the native cryptocurrency of Marinade Finance, a noncustodial liquid-staking protocol built on the Solana blockchain.

JTO is the native crypto asset of Jito, a Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Orca is an Automated Market Maker (AMM)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) built on top of the Solana blockchain.

Related
Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent

HNT is the native token of Helium, a blockchain-based network that connects IoT devices that migrated to Solana in the past year of 2023.

Thus, the listing not only marks increased exposure for Solana but likewise for its ecosystem tokens.

SOL jumps 11% to clinch fourth place in crypto market rankings

SOL, the Solana blockchain's native cryptocurrency, is up 11% in the last 24 hours to trade at $115.21. The gain coincides with the wider cryptocurrency market rebound, which saw Bitcoin reach $45,000 for the first time in nearly two years.

CoinMarketCap table
Courtesy: CoinMarketCap Data

Fear of missing out among certain traders in the U.S. and Europe in the run-up to the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF may have fueled bullish wagers on crypto assets such as Solana.

SOL had a market capitalization of $49.28 billion at the time of writing, making it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassing Binance's BNB coin.

#Solana News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer
2024/01/02 12:53
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
2024/01/02 12:53
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Polkadot's Astar (ASTR) Jumps 25%, Here's Potential Reason
2024/01/02 12:53
Polkadot's Astar (ASTR) Jumps 25%, Here's Potential Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Kicks off 2024 With New Listing on This Crypto Exchange, SOL Jumps 11%
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
Show all
Advertisement
AD