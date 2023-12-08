Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL), the Solana blockchain's native cryptocurrency, has surged by 15% in the last 24 hours, reaching new yearly highs of $72.88.

Solana has trounced every other cryptocurrency, increasing by roughly 426.4% in a year, according to CoinGecko data.

Remarkably, SOL has been the only major cryptocurrency that has even come close to a strong rally year to date. SOL holders have seen remarkable profits across numerous time frames and may continue to do so as the Solana price touches $72.

Bitcoin's (BTC) surge temporarily stalled on Thursday, handing the spotlight to major cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), which leaped to a new 19-month high.

Solana (SOL) rose in three days to over $72, the highest since May 2022, after a three-week pause after its mid-November local peak.

In a message on X (previously Twitter), Arthur Hayes, BitMex exchange founder, hints at a $100 price target, predicting a positive weekend for altcoins.

Solana's stellar performance has resulted in a huge increase in its market value. At the time of writing, Solana is the sixth-largest crypto asset by market cap, with a total market worth of more than $30.449 billion.

Solana has a decentralized application ecosystem and smart contract tokens, including NFTs and fungible tokens. The Solana Primary Library (SPL) standards are used to create smart contract tokens known as SPL tokens, or "Solana tokens."

SOL was up 13.61% in the last 24 hours to $71.45 at the time of writing. Solana's 24-hour trading volume increased by 97.62% to a whopping $4.08 billion, or 57.54 million SOL exchanged.