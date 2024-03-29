Solana's WIF Leaves Pepe Behind After 22% Rally

Viral Solana-based meme coin dogwifhat (WIF) is up roughly 17% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

The whimsical cryptocurrency has managed to reach a lifetime peak of $4.00.

The Solana-based meme coin was launched in November 2023. It quickly become one of the hottest trends on the meme coin scene.

WIF now has a substantial lead over Pepe (PEPE), another popular joke cryptocurrency. At press time, WIF and PEPE are worth $3.6 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively.

PEPE has managed to record only a modest 1.3% price spike over the last 24 hours. The meme coin, which was inspired by the controversial Pepe the Frog webcomic character, is down 4.1% over the last week.

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the biggest meme coin, with its market cap exceeding $30 billion. The top dog is up 30% over the past week, currently occupying 9th place by market capitalization.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currency in the red, slipping by 0.3% over the past 24 hours. With that being said, the main Dogecoin competitor is still up 8.3% over the last week.